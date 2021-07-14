D James Bidzos Sells 6,000 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NYSE:VRSN) Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NYSE:VRSN) CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.27, for a total transaction of $1,315,620.00.

D James Bidzos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 12th, D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.51, for a total transaction of $1,311,060.00.

On Wednesday, May 19th, D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.17, for a total transaction of $1,303,020.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.42, for a total transaction of $1,358,520.00.

Shares of NYSE:VRSN traded up $1.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $229.96. 4,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,975. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.60 and a 52-week high of $234.56.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

