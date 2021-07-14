CyrusOne Inc. (NYSE:CONE) Director David H. Ferdman Sells 5,000 Shares

CyrusOne Inc. (NYSE:CONE) Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $398,150.00.

NYSE CONE traded down $1.94 on Tuesday, hitting $73.50. 692,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,413. CyrusOne Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.64 and a fifty-two week high of $86.77.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

