CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CyberAgent Inc. provides internet services. Its business portfolio includes blog media website, internet ad business, game services and investment development business for smartphones and PC. CyberAgent Inc. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, Macquarie upgraded CyberAgent from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

CyberAgent stock remained flat at $$10.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.98. CyberAgent has a fifty-two week low of $5.28 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 130.14 and a beta of -0.07.

CyberAgent Company Profile

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Abema, a hybrid service that offers linear (TV) and on-demand viewing; Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting.

