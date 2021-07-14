CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $4.44 Million Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,624 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $4,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 214.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 332,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,669,000 after buying an additional 226,450 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $1,281,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth $1,712,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its position in Sysco by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 68,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 10,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Sysco news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total value of $13,076,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,573.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $29,017,234.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,167,884 shares of company stock valued at $93,808,035 over the last three months. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on SYY shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sysco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.38.

SYY stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.82. 16,147 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,412,325. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $50.90 and a one year high of $86.73. The stock has a market cap of $37.76 billion, a PE ratio of -146.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.53%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

