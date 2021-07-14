CWA Asset Management Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 22.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $8,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth $12,831,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 373.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 77.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total transaction of $1,172,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSA traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $311.29. 3,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 707,503. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $290.87. Public Storage has a one year low of $183.22 and a one year high of $314.58. The firm has a market cap of $54.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The company had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist lifted their target price on Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $290.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $289.20.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

