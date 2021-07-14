CWA Asset Management Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 228,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 10,478 shares during the period. Franco-Nevada makes up about 2.6% of CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $28,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FNV. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the first quarter worth approximately $732,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter worth $7,263,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,945,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $470,110,000 after acquiring an additional 244,339 shares during the last quarter. 66.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FNV traded up $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $150.67. 17,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520,318. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.76. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52-week low of $105.62 and a 52-week high of $166.11.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $308.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.75 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.79% and a return on equity of 10.64%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 19.19%.

Several research firms recently commented on FNV. Industrial Alliance Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$250.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays cut shares of Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.75.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Featured Story: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.