CWA Asset Management Group LLC Boosts Stake in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 193.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,728 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC owned 0.30% of LGI Homes worth $11,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LGIH. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in LGI Homes by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in LGI Homes by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in LGI Homes by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in LGI Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in LGI Homes by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 2,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other LGI Homes news, CMO Rachel Lyons Eaton sold 378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.27, for a total transaction of $65,496.06. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 39,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,828,397.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LGIH shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on LGI Homes from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on LGI Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on LGI Homes from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on LGI Homes from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.50.

NASDAQ:LGIH traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $157.93. 1,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,315. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 9.12. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.54 and a 1-year high of $188.00.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $1.58. The firm had revenue of $705.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.93 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 32.58% and a net margin of 14.54%. LGI Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

