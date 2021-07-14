CWA Asset Management Group LLC Acquires 6,546 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 10.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 69,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,546 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 12,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 22,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 70,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 16,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

VWO traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.41. The stock had a trading volume of 102,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,929,783. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.50. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.53 and a one year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.