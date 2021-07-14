CWA Asset Management Group LLC Acquires 31,828 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 282,588 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,828 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises 1.5% of CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $16,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 649.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,580 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,643,051 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $96,529,000 after buying an additional 24,711 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,066 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. SRB Corp raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. SRB Corp now owns 13,249 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $2,745,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VZ remained flat at $$56.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 100,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,784,520. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.83 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.48.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.627 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.22%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $87,779.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,782,521.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $2,039,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,377,674.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,874,720 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.93.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

