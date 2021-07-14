Css LLC Il Takes $1.55 Million Position in Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPAU)

Css LLC Il purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPAU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 154,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTPAU. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $24,072,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners during the 1st quarter worth $15,015,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners during the 1st quarter worth $10,010,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners during the 1st quarter worth $10,010,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners during the 1st quarter worth $10,030,000.

NASDAQ GTPAU opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. Gores Technology Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.94 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.08.

Gores Technology Partners, Inc is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

