Css LLC Il Purchases Shares of 119,341 KL Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:KLAQU)

Css LLC Il purchased a new stake in KL Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:KLAQU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 119,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KLAQU. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of KL Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $441,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of KL Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $425,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of KL Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $1,982,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KL Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $496,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KL Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $1,676,000.

Shares of KLAQU opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.97. KL Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.74.

KL Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus investment effort on life sciences, which includes medical devices, diagnostics, and life sciences tools and instrumentation.

