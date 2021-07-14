Css LLC Il Invests $1 Million in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Css LLC Il acquired a new position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in The Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on ALL shares. dropped their target price on shares of The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup downgraded shares of The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.36.

ALL opened at $132.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.20. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $86.51 and a 1 year high of $140.00. The firm has a market cap of $39.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.85.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The Allstate had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 15.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.00%.

In related news, insider Glenn T. Shapiro sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.45, for a total value of $962,150.00. Also, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total transaction of $1,917,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,483.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 251,111 shares of company stock valued at $33,848,532. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

