Css LLC Il Invests $1.82 Million in FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTPAU)

Css LLC Il purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTPAU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 182,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTPAU. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Parnassus Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in FTAC Parnassus Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in FTAC Parnassus Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Parnassus Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Parnassus Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $468,000.

FTPAU opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.13. FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $10.46.

FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify technology and financial services technology companies. The company was formerly known as FTAC General Acquisition Corp.

