Css LLC Il Has $2 Million Holdings in AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX)

Css LLC Il lessened its holdings in AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX) by 33.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 203,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,720 shares during the period. Css LLC Il owned about 0.41% of AEA-Bridges Impact worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Governors Lane LP bought a new position in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,316,000. Brant Point Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,636,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact by 181.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 56.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AEA-Bridges Impact alerts:

AEA-Bridges Impact stock opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $11.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.75.

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

See Also: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX).

Receive News & Ratings for AEA-Bridges Impact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEA-Bridges Impact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.