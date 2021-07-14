Css LLC Il Has $1.36 Million Holdings in Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB)

Css LLC Il cut its stake in shares of Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB) by 44.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 136,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,187 shares during the quarter. Css LLC Il’s holdings in Trebia Acquisition were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in Trebia Acquisition by 8.3% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 650,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,475,000 after acquiring an additional 49,966 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Trebia Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,938,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in Trebia Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Trebia Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $299,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trebia Acquisition by 44.1% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 27,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 8,453 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TREB stock opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.87. Trebia Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $11.99.

Trebia Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

