Css LLC Il Acquires New Shares in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL)

Css LLC Il acquired a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 131,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COOL. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $192,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $489,000.

Shares of NASDAQ COOL opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.49 and a 1 year high of $10.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.73.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

