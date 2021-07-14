Css Llc/Il Acquires 3,310 Shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIE) Stock

Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIE) major shareholder Css Llc/Il acquired 3,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.98 per share, with a total value of $13,173.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Css Llc/Il also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Css Llc/Il acquired 52,764 shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.05 per share, with a total value of $213,694.20.

NYSE MIE traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $3.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,898. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.92. Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $4.34.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIE. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund by 294.0% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 33,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 24,795 shares during the period. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 42,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 19,211 shares during the period. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc is a balanced closed-ended fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily seeks to to invest in master limited partnerships and securities issue by companies engaged in energy sector.

