CryptoSoul (SOUL) Trading 15.1% Lower Over Last Week

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded up 9.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 14th. CryptoSoul has a market cap of $198,895.58 and approximately $2,274.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoSoul coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CryptoSoul has traded down 15.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CryptoSoul alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00036637 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $85.39 or 0.00259531 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00035717 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006275 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00012982 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000131 BTC.

About CryptoSoul

CryptoSoul uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 316,001,123 coins. CryptoSoul’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptosoul . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . The official website for CryptoSoul is cryptosoul.io . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

CryptoSoul Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoSoul should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoSoul using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoSoul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoSoul and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.