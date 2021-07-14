Crumbs Bake Shop, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRMBQ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Crumbs Bake Shop, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRMBQ) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the June 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 193,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRMBQ opened at $0.08 on Wednesday. Crumbs Bake Shop has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.06.

About Crumbs Bake Shop

Crumbs Bake Shop, Inc sells various cupcakes, cakes, cookies, and other baked goods. The company provides its products through its online portal. Crumbs Bake Shop, Inc was formerly known as Crumbs Holdings LLC and changed its name to Crumbs Bake Shop, Inc in October 2011. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

