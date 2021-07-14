Crumbs Bake Shop, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRMBQ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Crumbs Bake Shop, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRMBQ) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the June 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 193,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CRMBQ opened at $0.08 on Wednesday. Crumbs Bake Shop has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.06.
About Crumbs Bake Shop
