Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Bought by Beaconlight Capital LLC

Beaconlight Capital LLC raised its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,015 shares during the quarter. Crown makes up approximately 3.0% of Beaconlight Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Beaconlight Capital LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $18,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of Crown by 172.8% in the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 50,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,871,000 after buying an additional 31,800 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Crown by 13.9% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 33,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after buying an additional 4,089 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Crown by 539.8% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 28,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after buying an additional 23,861 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Crown by 4.2% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 49,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Crown by 23.9% in the first quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. 86.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Crown stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $105.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,223. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.92 and a twelve month high of $114.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.52. The company has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. Crown had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Crown’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Crown’s payout ratio is 13.51%.

In other Crown news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total transaction of $583,449.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,506,305.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total value of $36,659.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,031,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,203,939.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,095 shares of company stock worth $1,128,027. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CCK has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Crown from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Crown from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Crown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Crown from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.40.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

