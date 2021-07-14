Crown (CRW) Trading 17.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. Crown has a total market capitalization of $1.95 million and $2,046.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Crown has traded up 17.5% against the dollar. One Crown coin can currently be purchased for $0.0708 or 0.00000216 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,761.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $470.21 or 0.01435247 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.47 or 0.00404328 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00085954 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001217 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003914 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Crown Profile

Crown (CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 27,616,667 coins. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com . Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Buying and Selling Crown

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

