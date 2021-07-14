Crown Castle International (CCI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.57 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Crown Castle International to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CCI opened at $200.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $86.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.37. Crown Castle International has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $203.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $192.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.47%.

In other Crown Castle International news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $132,069.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,432.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $181.53 per share, with a total value of $56,274.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,055.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.86.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

