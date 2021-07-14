CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $255.00 to $295.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. CrowdStrike traded as high as $269.90 and last traded at $266.90, with a volume of 11461 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $264.44.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.42.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 33,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.28, for a total value of $7,209,133.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.61, for a total transaction of $1,313,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,670 shares of company stock worth $41,533,229 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in CrowdStrike by 201.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.98% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $226.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $58.97 billion, a PE ratio of -362.72 and a beta of 1.23.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

