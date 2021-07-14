CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 578,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,527 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.26% of CrowdStrike worth $105,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 201.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 59.98% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CRWD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $256.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. KGI Securities began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.42.

In other news, COO Colin Black sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total value of $166,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 33,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.28, for a total value of $7,209,133.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 180,670 shares of company stock valued at $41,533,229 in the last three months. 8.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $261.16 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.37 and a 1-year high of $269.89.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.