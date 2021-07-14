Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cronos Group, Inc. engages in the investment in firms which are licensed to produce and sell medical marijuana. Its portfolio includes In The Zone, Peace Naturals, Whistler Medical Marijuana Co., ABcann, Hydropothecary, Vert Medical and Evergreen Medicinal Supply. Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CRON. Raymond James set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Cronos Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Cronos Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Cronos Group in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Cronos Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

CRON stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,588,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,401,541. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 1.78. Cronos Group has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $15.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.21.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.35). Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 610.02% and a negative return on equity of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $14.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Cronos Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cronos Group will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRON. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cronos Group in the 1st quarter worth about $459,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Cronos Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Cronos Group by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Cronos Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 518,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Cronos Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,785,000. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

