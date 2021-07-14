Critical Survey: Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) & TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD)

Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) and TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Navios Maritime Acquisition alerts:

This table compares Navios Maritime Acquisition and TORM’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navios Maritime Acquisition $361.44 million 0.14 $27.61 million N/A N/A TORM $747.40 million 0.88 $88.11 million N/A N/A

TORM has higher revenue and earnings than Navios Maritime Acquisition.

Volatility and Risk

Navios Maritime Acquisition has a beta of 1.87, indicating that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TORM has a beta of -363.44, indicating that its stock price is 36,444% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Navios Maritime Acquisition and TORM, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Navios Maritime Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A TORM 0 0 0 0 N/A

Navios Maritime Acquisition currently has a consensus target price of $3.75, suggesting a potential upside of 22.55%. Given Navios Maritime Acquisition’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Navios Maritime Acquisition is more favorable than TORM.

Profitability

This table compares Navios Maritime Acquisition and TORM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navios Maritime Acquisition 5.07% 1.85% 0.39% TORM 1.66% 0.99% 0.51%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.2% of Navios Maritime Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.9% of TORM shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Navios Maritime Acquisition pays an annual dividend of $0.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.4%. TORM pays an annual dividend of $0.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.6%.

Summary

TORM beats Navios Maritime Acquisition on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Navios Maritime Acquisition

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns a fleet of crude oil, refined petroleum product, and chemical tankers. The company charters its vessels to oil companies, refiners, and large vessel operators. As of April 20, 2021, its fleet consisted of a total of 46 double-hulled tanker vessels, aggregating approximately 6.0 million deadweight tons, which includes 13 very large crude carrier tankers (VLCCs), including two bareboat chartered-in VLCCs. Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation was founded in 2008 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

About TORM

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, naphtha, and diesel. As of March 1, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 80 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.