Critical Analysis: HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) and Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP)

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) and HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Helmerich & Payne and HighPeak Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Helmerich & Payne 5 6 8 0 2.16 HighPeak Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Helmerich & Payne currently has a consensus price target of $25.44, indicating a potential downside of 18.44%. Given Helmerich & Payne’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Helmerich & Payne is more favorable than HighPeak Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.4% of Helmerich & Payne shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.3% of HighPeak Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Helmerich & Payne shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 89.6% of HighPeak Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Helmerich & Payne has a beta of 2.27, indicating that its share price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HighPeak Energy has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Helmerich & Payne and HighPeak Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Helmerich & Payne -27.71% -8.15% -5.55% HighPeak Energy N/A -3.30% -2.82%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Helmerich & Payne and HighPeak Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Helmerich & Payne $1.77 billion 1.90 -$494.50 million ($0.86) -36.27 HighPeak Energy $24.62 million 42.12 -$101.46 million N/A N/A

HighPeak Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Helmerich & Payne.

Summary

HighPeak Energy beats Helmerich & Payne on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders. Through its subsidiaries, the Company designs, fabricates and operates high-performance drilling rigs in conventional and unconventional plays around the world. H&P also develops and implements advanced automation, directional drilling and survey management technologies. H&P’s fleet includes 299 land rigs in the U.S., 31 international land rigs and eight offshore platform rigs.

About HighPeak Energy

HighPeak Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 22,515 MBoe of proved reserves. HighPeak Energy, Inc. was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.