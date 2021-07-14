Cricut, Inc. (NYSE:CRCT) Major Shareholder Qualified Master Fund L. Abdiel Purchases 214,474 Shares

Cricut, Inc. (NYSE:CRCT) major shareholder Qualified Master Fund L. Abdiel bought 214,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.59 per share, with a total value of $7,204,181.66. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Cricut stock opened at $34.86 on Wednesday. Cricut, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.88 and a 12-month high of $47.36.

Get Cricut alerts:

Cricut Company Profile

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.