Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Major Shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Acquires 45,371 Shares

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 45,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,517,659.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 12th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 64,894 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.55 per share, for a total transaction of $2,177,193.70.
- On Thursday, July 8th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 26,316 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.44 per share, for a total transaction of $906,323.04.
- On Tuesday, July 6th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 56,758 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,929,772.00.
- On Wednesday, June 23rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 500,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.03 per share, for a total transaction of $16,515,000.00.
- On Monday, June 21st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 36,584 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,221,905.60.
- On Friday, June 18th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 47,770 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,647,109.60.
- On Wednesday, June 16th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 60,696 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.53 per share, for a total transaction of $2,035,136.88.
- On Monday, June 14th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 47,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,563,220.00.
- On Monday, May 24th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 237,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.08 per share, for a total transaction of $6,654,960.00.
- On Thursday, May 20th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 16,674 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.90 per share, for a total transaction of $465,204.60.
Shares of CRCT traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.31. 668,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 844,974. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.17. Cricut, Inc. has a one year low of $14.88 and a one year high of $47.36.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cricut in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Cricut in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cricut in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cricut from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cricut from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Cricut in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Cricut in the first quarter worth approximately $198,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Cricut in the first quarter worth approximately $346,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Cricut in the first quarter worth approximately $417,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cricut in the first quarter worth approximately $495,000. Institutional investors own 5.66% of the company’s stock.
About Cricut
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.
