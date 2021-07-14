Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Major Shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Acquires 45,371 Shares

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 45,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,517,659.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 64,894 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.55 per share, for a total transaction of $2,177,193.70.

On Thursday, July 8th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 26,316 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.44 per share, for a total transaction of $906,323.04.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 56,758 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,929,772.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 500,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.03 per share, for a total transaction of $16,515,000.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 36,584 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,221,905.60.

On Friday, June 18th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 47,770 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,647,109.60.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 60,696 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.53 per share, for a total transaction of $2,035,136.88.

On Monday, June 14th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 47,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,563,220.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 237,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.08 per share, for a total transaction of $6,654,960.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 16,674 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.90 per share, for a total transaction of $465,204.60.

Shares of CRCT traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.31. 668,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 844,974. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.17. Cricut, Inc. has a one year low of $14.88 and a one year high of $47.36.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $323.82 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cricut in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Cricut in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cricut in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cricut from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cricut from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Cricut in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Cricut in the first quarter worth approximately $198,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Cricut in the first quarter worth approximately $346,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Cricut in the first quarter worth approximately $417,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cricut in the first quarter worth approximately $495,000. Institutional investors own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

About Cricut

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

