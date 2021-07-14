Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) PT Set at $10.15 by Morgan Stanley

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) received a $10.15 price target from equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Credit Suisse Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.08.

Shares of CS stock opened at $9.95 on Monday. Credit Suisse Group has a one year low of $9.28 and a one year high of $14.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.41.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 3.39%. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Credit Suisse Group will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cacti Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 1,088.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 12,770 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 33,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 9,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

