Credit Suisse Group Boosts First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Price Target to $180.00

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its price target raised by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $163.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 8.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FRC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Compass Point lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.33.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

NYSE FRC opened at $196.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $188.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $100.38 and a 1-year high of $199.70.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 25.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 8.3% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.0% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 16.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,879,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,340,000 after purchasing an additional 271,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.