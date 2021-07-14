Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give ENI (ETR:ENI) a €12.50 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on ENI (ETR:ENI) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ENI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.20 ($15.53) price target on ENI and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on ENI in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group set a €12.25 ($14.41) price target on ENI and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.30 ($15.65) price target on ENI and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on ENI and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €11.40 ($13.41).

Shares of ENI stock opened at €10.00 ($11.77) on Tuesday. ENI has a 52-week low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a 52-week high of €10.81 ($12.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.82, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $35.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €10.35.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

