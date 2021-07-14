Credit Suisse AG Sells 7,826 Shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,826 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.10% of Barnes Group worth $2,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Barnes Group by 51.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the first quarter worth $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the first quarter worth $98,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. 85.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $60,996.00. Corporate insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:B opened at $50.12 on Wednesday. Barnes Group Inc. has a one year low of $33.59 and a one year high of $57.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.26.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Barnes Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $301.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

B has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Barnes Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet downgraded Barnes Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Barnes Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barnes Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.63.

Barnes Group Profile

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

