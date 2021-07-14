Credit Suisse AG Lowers Stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,197 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,024 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $2,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIX. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 267,587 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,091,000 after purchasing an additional 39,507 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,895,000 after purchasing an additional 5,235 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,972 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 10,558 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. 95.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, FIX reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

In other news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 25,988 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total transaction of $2,206,641.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 290,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,639,438.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Julie Shaeff sold 17,201 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $1,501,647.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,805,123.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,189 shares of company stock valued at $4,434,588. Corporate insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIX stock opened at $76.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.86 and a 52 week high of $88.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.40.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The company had revenue of $669.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.30%.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of existing buildings The company offers its services for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

