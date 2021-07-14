Credit Suisse AG Grows Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $2,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 1st quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COKE opened at $403.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 1.10. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.50 and a 12 month high of $460.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $384.05.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $6.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $4.37. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 43.83%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

