Credit Suisse AG Decreases Position in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,051 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Rite Aid were worth $2,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in Rite Aid in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new stake in shares of Rite Aid during the 1st quarter worth $1,750,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Rite Aid by 5,749.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rite Aid during the 4th quarter worth $1,008,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Rite Aid during the 4th quarter worth $669,000. 57.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rite Aid alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RAD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rite Aid from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Rite Aid from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Rite Aid presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $14.50.

NYSE RAD opened at $14.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $779.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.87 and a beta of 0.82. Rite Aid Co. has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $32.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.50.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. Rite Aid’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Rite Aid Co. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

About Rite Aid

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, pet care, and other every day and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD).

Receive News & Ratings for Rite Aid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rite Aid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.