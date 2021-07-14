Credit Agricole S A Reduces Position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Credit Agricole S A cut its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 94.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288,764 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,480.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,883,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,625 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,576.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 8,826 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 6.6% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the first quarter valued at $1,428,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 10.9% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 78,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 7,712 shares during the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $16.56 on Wednesday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a fifty-two week low of $7.28 and a fifty-two week high of $20.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.47.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.32. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 4.88% and a negative return on equity of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

