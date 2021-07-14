Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,100 shares, an increase of 919.0% from the June 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of Crédit Agricole stock opened at $6.80 on Wednesday. Crédit Agricole has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $8.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.34. The company has a market capitalization of $42.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.87.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Crédit Agricole had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 13.79%. On average, analysts predict that Crédit Agricole will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.353 per share. This is an increase from Crédit Agricole’s previous annual dividend of $0.28. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Crédit Agricole’s payout ratio is currently 50.72%.

CRARY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Crédit Agricole from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Crédit Agricole to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.23.

CrÃ©dit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Gathering; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Specialised Financial Services; and Large Customers. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.

