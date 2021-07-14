Credit Agricole S A Increases Stock Position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,580 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,396 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2,744.8% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,123 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 10,732 shares during the last quarter. 8.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PBR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Grupo Santander raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.30 target price on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.79.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock opened at $11.06 on Wednesday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $12.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.75. The stock has a market cap of $72.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.78.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.23). Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 21.13%. The business had revenue of $15.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.33 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Profile

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

