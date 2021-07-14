Credit Acceptance Co. (NYSE:CACC) Insider Arthur L. Smith Sells 1,000 Shares

Credit Acceptance Co. (NYSE:CACC) insider Arthur L. Smith sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00.
Shares of CACC stock traded down $3.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $447.22. The company had a trading volume of 83,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,586. Credit Acceptance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $266.74 and a fifty-two week high of $539.00.
About Credit Acceptance
