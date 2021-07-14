Credit Acceptance Co. (NYSE:CACC) Insider Arthur L. Smith Sells 1,000 Shares

Credit Acceptance Co. (NYSE:CACC) insider Arthur L. Smith sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00.

Shares of CACC stock traded down $3.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $447.22. The company had a trading volume of 83,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,586. Credit Acceptance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $266.74 and a fifty-two week high of $539.00.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.