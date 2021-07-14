Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “COWEN GROUP, INC., through its operating subsidiaries, provides investment banking, equity research, sales and trading, asset management and alternative asset management services to companies and institutional investor clients in the healthcare, technology, telecommunications, aerospace and defense, consumer and alternative energy sectors. Cowen’s asset management business includes teams based in the U.S. and the U.K. Cowen’s U.S. team focuses on a growth-oriented investment style centered on small and mid-sized companies based primarily in North America. Cowen’s U.K. team provides traditional asset management products, focusing on a global equity strategy. Cowen’s alternative asset management business consists of Cowen Healthcare Royalty Partners, which invests principally in commercial-stage biopharmaceutical products and companies, and Cowen Capital Partners, which manages a portfolio of middle market private equity investments for third party investors. “

COWN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Compass Point upgraded Cowen from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Cowen from $36.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.00.

NASDAQ:COWN opened at $40.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.87. Cowen has a twelve month low of $14.91 and a twelve month high of $44.07.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $0.01. Cowen had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 42.17%. The business had revenue of $687.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cowen will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Cowen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Cowen’s payout ratio is presently 3.52%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Cowen in the first quarter valued at $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cowen by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cowen in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of Cowen by 135.7% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cowen during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000.

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

