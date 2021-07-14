Covanta (NYSE:CVA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 106,523 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 983,646 shares.The stock last traded at $19.92 and had previously closed at $18.58.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 498.62 and a beta of 1.39.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $498.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.63 million. Covanta had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 2.06%. On average, analysts predict that Covanta Holding Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio is currently -152.38%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVA. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Covanta by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,258,107 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,779,000 after purchasing an additional 185,982 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Covanta by 161.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 387,481 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,088,000 after purchasing an additional 239,483 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Covanta by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 198,523 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 14,672 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Covanta by 881.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 117,223 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 105,282 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Covanta by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 41,209 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 12,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Covanta Company Profile (NYSE:CVA)

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy (WtE), as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy generation businesses.

