Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $415.00 to $425.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Costco Wholesale traded as high as $415.37 and last traded at $408.57, with a volume of 12999 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $412.37.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.50.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total transaction of $1,637,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,602 shares in the company, valued at $4,749,858.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,730 shares of company stock worth $6,915,279 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 993.3% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,777 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 14,725 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 4,949 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Change Path LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $802,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $179.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.26, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $387.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.