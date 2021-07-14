Costanzo Frank De Sells 7,213 Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NYSE:EGLE) Stock

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NYSE:EGLE) CFO Costanzo Frank De sold 7,213 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $378,682.50.

Eagle Bulk Shipping stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.31. The company had a trading volume of 4,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,005. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.61 and a 1 year high of $56.47.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

