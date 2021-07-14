CorVel Co. (NYSE:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

CorVel Co. (NYSE:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.72, for a total transaction of $490,880.00.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 3rd, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total transaction of $307,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 8th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,943 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $353,483.73.

On Friday, July 9th, V Gordon Clemons sold 4,500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.57, for a total transaction of $619,065.00.

Shares of NYSE:CRVL traded down $1.20 on Tuesday, hitting $137.10. The company had a trading volume of 32,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,241. CorVel Co. has a 1 year low of $74.29 and a 1 year high of $140.82.

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

