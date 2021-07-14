Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Stock Price Down 6%

Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)’s stock price dropped 6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $54.79 and last traded at $55.06. Approximately 1,628 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 242,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -20.93 and a beta of 0.76.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.08). As a group, equities analysts predict that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael J. Detke sold 40,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total transaction of $2,187,697.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Margaret Mcloughlin sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $30,332.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 350 shares in the company, valued at $19,302.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,411 shares of company stock worth $3,255,430 over the last 90 days. 20.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cortexyme in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Cortexyme by 824.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Cortexyme in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cortexyme in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Cortexyme by 366.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.55% of the company’s stock.

About Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX)

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is atuzaginstat (COR388), an orally administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

