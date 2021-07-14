Corient Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,846 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $94,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Lim sold 3,429 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.68, for a total transaction of $828,720.72. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX opened at $248.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.24, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $243.62. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $219.50 and a fifty-two week high of $284.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.55%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.67.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

