Corient Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 26,618 Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 99,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 304,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,982,000 after purchasing an additional 26,060 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 72,300 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 366,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,405,000 after purchasing an additional 10,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 101.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UNM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Unum Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. upped their price target on Unum Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Barclays upped their price target on Unum Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price target on Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.

UNM opened at $27.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $15.79 and a 12 month high of $31.98.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Analysts expect that Unum Group will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.12%.

In other news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $75,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $1,066,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

