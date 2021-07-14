Corient Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Snap by 200.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Snap by 66.7% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its position in Snap by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SNAP shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Snap in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Cowen raised their target price on Snap from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Snap in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Snap from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.33.

In other Snap news, Director Joanna Coles sold 1,986 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $128,236.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,527 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,538.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.52, for a total value of $56,544,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 80,056,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,764,981,866.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,301,024 shares of company stock worth $263,908,370 over the last 90 days.

NYSE SNAP opened at $63.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.61 and a twelve month high of $73.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.15.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Snap had a negative return on equity of 43.12% and a negative net margin of 32.90%. The company had revenue of $769.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

