Corient Capital Partners LLC Invests $585,000 in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth approximately $396,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 38,034.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 635,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,669,000 after buying an additional 633,662 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 166.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 273,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,500,000 after buying an additional 170,877 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 164.8% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 41,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,409,000 after buying an additional 25,526 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,586,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 61,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.80, for a total value of $14,530,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.78, for a total transaction of $7,090,909.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,007,033.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 740,146 shares of company stock valued at $179,821,151 in the last 90 days. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SNOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Snowflake from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Snowflake from $312.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.26.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $264.62 on Wednesday. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.71 and a 12 month high of $429.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $236.12.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $228.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.16 million. Analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

