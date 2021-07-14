Corient Capital Partners LLC Invests $585,000 in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth approximately $396,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 38,034.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 635,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,669,000 after buying an additional 633,662 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 166.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 273,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,500,000 after buying an additional 170,877 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 164.8% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 41,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,409,000 after buying an additional 25,526 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,586,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.
In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 61,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.80, for a total value of $14,530,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.78, for a total transaction of $7,090,909.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,007,033.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 740,146 shares of company stock valued at $179,821,151 in the last 90 days. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of SNOW stock opened at $264.62 on Wednesday. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.71 and a 12 month high of $429.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $236.12.
Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $228.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.16 million. Analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.
Snowflake Profile
Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.
